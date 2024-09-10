BJP demands formation of task force to control 'terrorist' activities in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 10 After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revelation that Bengaluru cafe blast accused's first target was state BJP's office in Karnataka, the party has demanded the formation of a task force by the Siddaramaiah government.

Speaking to reporters at BJP headquarters, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka said that the plan to explode a bomb at the party office is highly condemnable.

The Congress government should form a special task force and take strict action to control such activities, Ashoka demanded.

"A Congress Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) had threatened a Bangladesh-style attack. Many people from Bangladesh are also obtaining Aadhaar cards and coming to Bengaluru. The state Home Department must take strict action against this," he demanded.

The government should work to identify sleeper cells, he demanded.

The state government must immediately identify and deport Bangladeshi nationals entering the state. Otherwise, Karnataka will face the same situation as West Bengal and Assam, he underlined.

"Congress ministers had denied the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan being raised within the Vidhana Soudha. Congress leaders have repeatedly made statements that encourage terrorists. Because of this, terrorism has found encouragement," Ashoka alleged.

"When a bomb exploded at Rameshwaram Cafe, the ministers said it was a business dispute. As a result, terrorist activities are systematically increasing. Instead of Rameshwaram Cafe, there was a plan to explode a bomb at the BJP office. In this case, a plan was made to attack Hindus," Ashoka stated.

"There is more confidence among Congress leaders than in the BJP regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation. Due to this, competition for the CM's chair has increased, with everyone claiming they will become the Chief Minister," Ashoka claimed.

He alleged that development activities are not happening in the state.

