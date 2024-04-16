BJP fields Abhijit Das against Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal's Diamond Harbour

Kolkata, April 16 The BJP on Tuesday announced the name of Abhijit Das a.k.a. Bobby as the party candidate from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is seeking re-election.

With this, the BJP has announced the names of candidates for all the 52 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.

At Diamond Harbour, there will be a four-cornered contest involving Abhishek Banerjee, Abhijit Das, CPI(M)’s Pratik Ur Rahaman and All India Secular Front (AISF)’s Majnu Laskar.

Abhijit Das’s association with the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency is quite long. Previously, he was operating as the BJP’s organisational district president for Diamond Harbour. He also has the experience of working as the co-convener of the party’s state election management team.

Das had contested against Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when for the first time the latter got elected from that constituency. In 2019, the BJP replaced him with NIlanhan Roy from Diamond Harbour.

