BJP fields industrialist Pallavi Dempo from South Goa LS seat

Panaji, March 24 The BJP on Sunday declared industrialist Pallavi Dempo as its candidate for the South Goa Lok Sabha seat.

Dempo oversees the media and real estate arm of Dempo Industries as its Executive Director. She holds a graduate degree in chemistry and a postgraduate degree in business management (MBA) from MIT, Pune.

Dempo thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders for declaring her as its candidate.

"We will try our level best to win this seat. I always believed in Narendra Modi’s vision of leadership and I am sure his vision empowers every individual irrespective of caste, creed and religion," she said at the BJP office in Panaji, where she was congratulated by party leaders.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that there is a joyful environment in the party after a woman candidate has been announced.

"For the first time, opportunity for a woman candidate has been given by the BJP from South Goa, hence I appeal to everyone to vote for her elect with a big margin. I am confident that she will win," he said.

"I am confident that her fresh perspective and representation of the Nari Shakti under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, coupled with diligence, and commitment, shall ensure victory for BJP in South Goa. The Dempo family has served the people of Goa and the society for over a century, especially in the domains of education, sports and other fields. I am certain that with the support and blessings of the people of Goa, Dempo will further propel the legacy ahead in service of the public and the state,” Sawant added.

As per sources, former South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, former Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavalekar, and General Secretary Damodar Naik were in the fray for the party's ticket.

