BJP government in Haryana 'helpless' and 'callous', says Hooda

Chandigarh, April 23 Haryana's Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda on Tuesday termed the state BJP government "helpless, callous and completely useless".

Commenting on the state government's record, the veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister said instead of "asking for votes, the BJP in Haryana seek forgiveness from the public".

"The government’s statistics show the state is number one in poverty," he said in a statement.

"The data on family identity prepared by the BJP itself shows that 63 per cent of the population of Haryana is trapped in poverty. Out of the 2.86 crore population, 1.8 crore i.e. about 45 lakh families, have reached below the poverty line. In such a situation, the question arises whether the BJP is going among the people in the elections with the achievement of making the people of Haryana poor?" he said.

About the rising crime, he said the Social Progress Index of the Central government itself describes Haryana as the most unsafe state in the country.

"The question arises whether the BJP is seeking votes by taking advantage of putting people's lives and property at risk," he asked.

