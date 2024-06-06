BJP govt in Haryana should resign, says Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, June 6 Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday sought the resignation of the BJP government in the state, citing a loss of public trust.

In a statement, Hooda said the BJP government is already in a minority in the Assembly and urged the Governor to dissolve it and initiate new elections.

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been scheduled for June 10 to discuss political developments in the state, he said.

Accompanying state party unit President Choudhary Udaibhan and newly elected MPs Deepender Hooda, Jai Prakash, Varun Mullana and Satpal Brahmachari, the former CM expressed gratitude towards Haryana's voters, noting a significant increase in the Congress' vote share from approximately 28 per cent in the 2019 elections to almost 48 per cent in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

In contrast, the BJP's vote share fell from about 58 per cent to 46 per cent.

Hooda told the media here that the Congress did not win any seat in 2019 while it won five out of 10 and led in 46 out of 90 Assembly constituencies.

He said these results indicate a strong public mandate for the Congress to form the next government in Haryana.

"The people of Haryana have voted not for caste or creed but for progress and development," Hooda said.

Taking a dig at the BJP for attempting to divide society along caste and religious lines, he said the electorate prioritised employment, development, and education.

He emphasised that the Congress presented strong candidates who campaigned vigorously, resulting in the highest vote percentage for the party in Haryana compared to the INDIA bloc across the country.

Responding to questions, Hooda lamented the decline in Haryana's rankings in various sectors since 2014.

He pointed out the state, once leading in per capita income, investment, law and order, employment, and sports, now "tops the charts in inflation, unemployment, corruption and crime".

Hooda slammed the BJP for failing to deliver on its promise to double farmers' incomes by 2022, stating that input costs have instead doubled.

He expressed concerns over the Agneepath Yojana, pension through skill employment, and the abolishing of reservations, which he argued have harmed the state's employment landscape.

State president Choudhary Udaibhan congratulated the newly elected MPs and predicted a sweeping victory for the party in the Assembly elections likely slated in October. Deepender Hooda dedicated the Rohtak Lok Sabha victory to voters and party workers, crediting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for strengthening the INDIA bloc nationwide.

He vowed to continue efforts to repeal the Agneepath Yojana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor