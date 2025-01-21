BJP govt in Manipur believes in inclusive development: CM

Imphal, Jan 21 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said that the BJP-led government does not differentiate hills and valleys in the developmental projects and believes in inclusive development of the state.

Addressing the 33rd general conference-cum-sports meet, held at Riha village in Kamjong district, the Chief Minister said that when we show respect for one another, the bond of unity would grow stronger.

Elaborating on some major works taken up during the last seven years in the Kamjong district, the Chief Minister said that the construction of a mini secretariat, Kamjong, has been completed and will be inaugurated soon.

The Ava (Ema) market and Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) would also be inaugurated shortly, he informed.

He further said that two Higher Secondary Schools in the district would be upgraded and construction of school buildings at Kamjong and Kasom would be completed soon.

Singh announced that the state government is also considering the establishment of a degree college in the Kamjong district, which is the home of the Tangkhul Naga tribals.

The Chief Minister also assured that the government would construct a gallery with an estimated cost of around Rs 2.5 crore in the Lungreiphung ground of Riha village in Kamjong district.

Citing developmental works taken in the hill districts, Singh mentioned that an Astroturf football ground has been handed over to the people of the Ukhrul district.

The gallery of the Ukhrul Sports complex was constructed by the BJP-led government, he said, adding that the construction of an amusement park is underway.

Pettigrew College will be upgraded with an estimated cost of around 70 crore, he added.

To redress the problem of scarcity of water in Ukhrul district, a dam has been constructed in Shiroy Hill and a total amount of around Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned.

