BJP govt in R'sthan announces 70,000 jobs for youth, saving bond of Rs one lakh on birth of a girl and Gopal credit card scheme

Jaipur, Feb 8 : Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Diya Kumari on Thursday presented the interim budget in the Assembly in which 70000 new recruitments for the youth, Gopal Credit Card Scheme for farmers and loans to 5 lakh cowherds, expansion of Metro in Jaipur and solar plants installation in 5 lakh houses of Rajasthan were announced.

The Finance Minister said that a provision of Rs 1500 crore is being made for the development of roads in the state. She said that as a result of the wrong policies of the previous government, we have inherited a huge debt.

The debt has doubled to more than Rs 5 lakh crore. The opposition created a ruckus during the budget speech, alleging that the Finance Minister was making allegations and counter-allegations instead of the budget speech. However, the Chief Minister said that a woman was reading the budget, and she should be encouraged.

A few of the ambitious announcements in the budget include a Project Monitoring Unit for the 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana', A target of more than 5 lakh solar plants has been proposed and 500 electric buses for cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota along with inter-state routes.

The DPR for the extension of the Jaipur Metro alongwith Tonk Road, Sitapura, Ambabari upto Vidhyadhar Nagar has been announced to free the city from traffic congestion.

Diya Kumari said that the Gopal Credit Card Scheme will be started for farmers and loans will be given to 5 lakh cowherds.

Under the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, an interest free short term loan of upto Rs. 1 lakh and a loan for 5 lakh Gopalak families in the first phase has been announced. An expenditure of Rs. 150 crore will be incurred on this.

Kinder Garten to Post Graduate free education has been announced for the students belonging to low income group families, small/marginal/bataidar farmers/ farm labourers.

Also, a high tech city near Jaipur has been announced with world class facilities .

The finance minister announced a Lado Protsahan Yojana in which a saving bond of Rs. 1,00,000 will be issued on the birth of a girl in poor families.

The deputy CM announced a Lakhpati Didi Yojana for the economic empowerment of women, This will benefit 5 lakh families with an annual income of Rs. 1 lakh.

She also announced the Mission Olympics 2028 under which world class sports facilities will be provided to 50 talented youths, A Centre of Excellence for Sports has been announced in Jaipur with a provision of Rs. 100 crore.

For the timely conduct of recruitment exams an annual calendar of recruitment examinations by RPSC and the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board etc has been announced

Diya Kumari further announced that sugar and jaggery will be exempted from mandi fee. There will be no land tax imposed now on. All previous demands will be waived off on payment of 10% of the tax demand. She also announced the formation of a Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit in which places related to Maharana Pratap including Chawand–Haldighati and others will be developed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor