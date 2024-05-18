BJP Grows Beyond Dependence on RSS, Says JP Nadda

J P Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserted that the party has undergone significant growth, no longer dependent on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and is now self-sufficient in managing its affairs. Describing the RSS as an "ideological front," and does its own work.

In an interview to The Indian Express- Nadda, responding to a question on how the RSS presence has changed between the time of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now, said, “Shuru mein hum aksham honge, thora kum honge, RSS ki zaroorat padti thi… Aaj hum badh gaye hain, saksham hai… toh BJP apne aap ko chalati hai (In the beginning, we would have been less capable, smaller and needed the RSS. Today, we have grown and we are capable. The BJP runs itself). That’s the difference.”

When questioned about the BJP's current reliance on RSS support, Nadda said, “See, the party has grown and everyone has got their own duties and roles. RSS is a cultural and social organisation and we are a political organisation… It’s not the question of need. It’s an ideological front. Woh ideologically apna kaam karte hain, hum apna. We are managing our affairs in our own way. And that’s what political parties should do.”

JP Nadda also clarified that the BJP currently has no intentions to build temples in the disputed sites of Mathura and Varanasi. "The BJP does not have any such idea, plan, or desire. There are no discussions either," he asserted.

Despite the historical influence of the RSS, which has served as the BJP's ideological mentor since its inception on September 27, 1925, Nadda emphasized the party's autonomy in decision-making and its distinct trajectory of growth.