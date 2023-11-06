BJP hints at not staging walk out during winter session of Bihar Assembly

Patna, Nov 6 With the winter session of Bihar Assembly underway, the BJP has hinted at changing its strategy and approach in the next four days.

State BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said on Monday that party leaders will not disrupt the question hour during the ongoing session.

He said the BJP will get a big chance to point at the loopholes of the state government during the ongoing session and will accordingly counter the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Any decision to walk out of the House would be taken after consulting the senior leaders of the party.

In the past, the BJP had disrupted the House and staged walk outs on the direction of leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha.

But such an approach was not working for the BJP as after every walk out, the ruling Mahagathbandhan leaders had an open House where they discussed and passed Bills according to their wishes.

If the BJP leaders stay inside the House, will they have a greater chance to corner the Nitish-Tejashwi government, sources said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has formed a special strategy to corner the Mahagathbandhan government on the caste survey, which it is expected to table in the House on Tuesday.

“When the decision on the caste survey was taken, the BJP was in power. Tejashwi Yadav was the opposition leader at that time. What was his role? They want to take advantage of it in the elections. We strongly demand to publish the data at the panchayat level. We want to know the mechanism under which the state government conducted the survey and prepared the report,” Choudhary said.

