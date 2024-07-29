BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's critique with ‘evidence’ of past support for large businesses

New Delhi, July 29 The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday accused the Central government of “failing to address tax terrorism” in the Budget, claiming that its policies during the Covid-19 pandemic favoured large businesses while undermining the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to Rahul Gandhi, this approach has prevented employment opportunities for India's youth.

Meanwhile, an old video of Rahul Gandhi from the Covid pandemic period went viral on social media, where the Congress leader could be seen 'advocating' support for large businesses over MSMEs.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared the video on X, commenting, “If hypocrisy had a face, it would be his. Today, Rahul Gandhi bats for MSMEs, not large businesses, but during COVID, he advocated for helping large businesses, not MSMEs.”

Poonawalla's video includes a segment from Rahul Gandhi's recent Lok Sabha speech criticising the government for supporting large businesses during the pandemic at the expense of MSMEs. The latter part of the video shows Rahul Gandhi advocating for large businesses during the Covid-19 period.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also shared the video on X, saying, “Here is a video of his, in conversation with Raghuram Rajan, from Covid times, in which he can be seen pleading for BIG BUSINESS, while Modi Govt was helping MSMEs with The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). Loans of more than Rs 3.6 lakh crore were issued.

"It is obvious Rahul Gandhi has no ideas of his own and reads out whatever his handlers hand out to him."

