BJP hold nationwide protest over Pak Minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold nationwide protests on Saturday against the “derogatory” remarks made by Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that sparked outrage across the country.

The protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister, BJP said on Friday.

The saffron party has also described Bilawal Bhutto's comments as 'highly derogatory and full of cowardice' and said that these remarks were given to divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness, and anarchy in Pakistan, as per ANI reports.

On one hand we have our Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership India has left its indelible mark on various global fora, and on the other hand, we have Pakistan which has faced ridicule and insult on various international platforms. On one hand, India's foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while on the other hand, Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations, the BJP said.

