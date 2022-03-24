BJP is afraid of his growing stature says Mukesh Sahani

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader and Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani slammed BJP saying that it is afraid of his growing stature. These allegations come after three VIP lawmakers defected to the BJP. “I have been struggling since I was 18. I left Bollywood and public service to fight for the cause of my community. I knew anything can happen in this fight. ...I will keep working for the people,” said Sahani.

He also denied state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal’s statement that Sahani approached BJP for joining the alliance. Sahani accused Jaiswal of lying. “I only had negotiations with Amit Shah.”

l. “My good wishes are with those three MLAs [members of legislative assembly] who were with us till yesterday [Wednesday] and have joined another party [BJP] now.” He added the defection has increased BJP’s strength to 77 in the assembly and made it the single largest. “I congratulate them,” Sahani added.

Sahani also claimed that he is vocal about his rights, “People were afraid that I might become a hero. I will not bow down before anybody. The MLAs joining the BJP is not a big event. I lost three but might have 40 in the future,” he said.

He also praised chief minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar’s development program, “...you have seen how Chirag Paswan’s party was split...the BJP engineered the defection of JD (U) MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh. I am focused on the Bachchan assembly by-polls.”