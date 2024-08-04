BJP-JD(S) Show of Strength Demanding the Resignation of CM Siddaramaiah in the Case of Illegal Land Allotment in MUDA Scam

BJP-JDS parties initiated a joint march a ‘10-day Mysore Chalo Padyatra’ from Kengeri in Bengaluru to Mysore using the same weapon against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who had marched from Bangalore to Bellary against illegal mining. Activists cheer for a week-long walk demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah in the case of illegal land allotment in Mysore Urban Development Authority. The Bengaluru-Mysore walk organized by the BJP-JDS to oppose the Muda scam and demand the resignation of the CM was launched near Kengeri. Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Prahlad Joshi, BJP State President BY Vijayendra, BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka State In-charge Dr. Radha Mohandas Agal, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, V. Somanna, Leader of Opposition R. Ashok, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, JDS Leader of Legislative Assembly C.B. Suresh Babu, Former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, Union Ministers, Core Committee members, former ministers, MPs, MLAs, Legislative Council members, party leaders and activists were present.

The march was launched amid slogans of defiance against the government. Almost all the prominent people who spoke in the program lashed out against the government.

Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy started the march by ringing the bell. Meanwhile, the leaders of both parties released an anti-Congress song for the march. After offering a special pooja at Kempamma temple in Kengeri, a huge program of activists was held at the nearby JK Grand Arena Centre.

The leaders of the alliance parties, who targeted Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Urban Development Minister Bhairathi Suresh in particular, predicted that there are no signs that the government will last long in the state.

BJP state President BY Vijayendra and his family visited Chamundeshwari temple in Mysore before starting the yatra and said that the opposition's struggle is focused on representing the people’s voice and protecting their rights.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticized the opposition for making an issue out of a non-issue.

The walk which started today will end with the concluding ceremony in Bennu Mysore. A total of 140 km will be hiked, and 15 to 20 km will be worked hard every day. The BJP state office bearers held an internal meeting and finalized the survey of another team's walking route, 2G accommodation, treatment site, as well as the necessary ground for open meetings. Teams are formed along with various morchas for management.