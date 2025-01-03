BJP J&K Yuva Morcha president shot at in Jammu city

Jammu, Jan 3 Kanav Sharma, president of the BJP J&K Yuva Morcha and a practicing advocate, was shot at on Friday following an altercation over a parking spot in Jammu's Sarwal area.

According to official sources, the incident occurred when Sharma was parking his car, leading to a heated argument with a local resident over the parking slot. The individual, whose identity is known to authorities, fired two shots at Sharma during the altercation.

Sharma was initially rushed to the emergency ward of Sarwal Hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for specialized treatment.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and have launched an investigation to apprehend the assailant. "We are probing whether the attack stemmed purely from the argument or if there was a premeditated conspiracy behind it," a police official stated.

Kanav Sharma, who is engaged in an anti-drug campaign, is the son of senior advocate and BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma.

This incident comes against the backdrop of BJP's strong electoral performance in Jammu. In the last legislative assembly elections, the BJP secured all 29 assembly seats in the Jammu division, marking a big win.

Additionally, the party represents both Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Udhampur, with Dr Jitendra Singh serving as MoS (PMO) and Jugal Kishore Sharma as the MP for Jammu.

The National Conference (NC) remains the largest party in the 90-member assembly with 42 seats, followed by the BJP's 29. Other parties, including Congress (6), CPI(M) (1), AAP (1), Peoples Conference (1), and independents (7), make up the remainder. Notably, six independents later aligned with the NC.

Police efforts to determine the exact motive and apprehend the shooter are going on.

