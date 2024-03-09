BJP launches 2024 election campaign in U'khand with song on PM Modi

New Delhi, March 9 The BJP on Friday launched a song titled 'Modi ki Guarantee' to give momentum to the Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttarakhand.

This song has been sung by Uttarakhand singer Shubham Pawar. The lyrics of the song are "Modi's guarantee, Prosperous Uttarakhand... Namo-Namo Modi, tum sabki pasand".

BJP leader Anil Baluni wrote on X, "Today in the BJP office, New Delhi, in the presence of BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of Uttarakhand, Dushyant Kumar Gautam ji, the young singer of New Tehri, Shubham Pawar ji performed for the state of Uttarakhand. Released a song dedicated to Modi's guarantee and his development works.

Baluni also shared the video of the song release along with the post.

After the recent use of 'Guarantee' in their poll manifestos by various opposition parties in the state elections, the Prime Minister started using 'Modi's Guarantee' as a counter to it, which is now a part of BJP's campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Now, BJP leaders have started calling all the public welfare schemes of the Central Government a part of 'Modi's guarantee'.

