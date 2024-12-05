BJP launches signature campaign, missed call initiative for Ayushman Bharat in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, criticised the Delhi government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, calling it a major injustice to the people of the city. To garner public support, the BJP has launched a signature campaign and introduced a missed call initiative on the number 7820078200.

The Delhi BJP chief stated, “We urge the people of Delhi to support this campaign and question why such a significant health scheme, capable of benefiting millions, is not being implemented by the Delhi government.”

He emphasised that the scheme, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh annually to poor and needy families but remains stalled in Delhi due to political reasons.

The move comes after the Delhi High Court, on November 29, criticised the Delhi government for its reluctance to adopt the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Following the court's remarks, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi directed the health department to explore ways to implement the scheme without compromising existing healthcare services provided by the Delhi government.

Previously, the AAP government justified its decision by asserting that its own free healthcare services were superior to the Ayushman Bharat scheme and that was why people from other states were coming to the national Capital to avail of the free health services in Delhi Government hospitals.

Incidentally, Delhi and West Bengal remain the only regions in the country yet to adopt the scheme, while Odisha is in the process of implementation.

Earlier this year, the scheme was expanded to provide universal coverage to individuals aged 70 and above.

In October, Prime Minister Modi expressed disappointment, stating that political hurdles in Delhi and West Bengal prevented the elderly in these regions from benefiting from the scheme.

Through the signature campaign and missed call initiative, the BJP aims to amplify public support and pressurise the Delhi government to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring affordable healthcare for all residents.

