BJP launches 'Voter Awareness Campaign' to maximise votes in LS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a nationwide ‘Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan’ campaign to ensure that the saffron party secures maximum votes in the general elections due next year.This nationwide campaign was launched by the BJP on August 25 to help register new voters, include people who have shifted, remove doubtful voters and correct voter card details.

A team has been constituted up to the booth level. Bogus voters will be eliminated for this campaign, new voters will be registered, and this process will last until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," a BJP source told ANI.In the campaign, workers would carry out door-to-door visits to contact the youth and ensure that eligible voters get enrolled.

In each Vidhansabha, 'Bogus voters' will be removed, and new voters will be enrolled. The target has been set to make 20,000 voters in big Vidhansabha, 10,000 in Medium Vidhansabha and 5,000 voters in Union Territories which are small areas. New voters will be made aware and connected, said the source.The responsibility of campaign work has been specially given to Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha. A team of eight people has been formed who will mainly look after this work, each have been given the responsibility of 6 states.A team of eight people has been formed under the leadership of BJP's joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, who is looking after the work.The team will constitute BJP National General Secretary Kumar Sanjay Bandi and Dushyant Gautam, BJP Vice President Laxmikant Vajpayee and Rekha Verma, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and BJP Kishan Morcha Chief Rajkumar Chahar.