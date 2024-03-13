BJP Leader RS Prasad Slams Arvind Kejriwal on CAA Statement, Says 'Stop Telling Lies' (Watch)

The announcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the government has sparked mixed reactions across the nation. While some believe it will assist refugees, others view it as a strategic move ahead of the Lok Sabha Poll to garner votes. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, criticized the CAA rules, labeling them as a form of manipulative vote bank politics. He asserted that there is widespread public demand for the repeal of this law and accused the BJP-led central government of enabling a significant inflow of underprivileged minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh into India through its implementation.

Responding to Kejriwal's comments, BJP leader RS Prasad clarified that the CAA does not deprive any Indians of their citizenship. He emphasized that the CAA only grants citizenship to those who are persecuted based on their faith. Prasad urged those attempting to spread communal tension in the name of CAA to stop and refrain from spreading falsehoods. Additionally, he called upon parties in South India, especially from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to cease spreading hatred. The debate surrounding the CAA continues to evoke diverse perspectives and opinions across the country.

What is CAA?

The Citizenship Amendment Act aims to provide citizenship to undocumented migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who are non-Muslim and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.