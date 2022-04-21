BJP leader shot dead outside his home in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

A local BJP leader was shot dead on Wednesday evening in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, said the police. He was 42.The man has been identified as Jitu Choudhary, a resident of Mayur Vihar’s phase 3.According to those present on the ground, Choudhary was talking to a few people outside his residence on Wednesday when he was attacked with 4 bullets by two unidentified bikers.

The accused shot the BJP leader in the head, abdomen and adjoining areas. As per locals, Choudhary was immediately rushed to Noida’s metro hospital where he was declared dead during the treatment. "The victim had gunshot injuries," the police said in a statement. Following the incident, the police investigated the crime scene. A few empty cartridges and other crucial evidence have allegedly been recovered from the spot. The police is on the lookout for eye witnesses and CCTV footage is being recovered. Further investigation is underway.

