BJP leader Sirsa says CM Channi stated Sikhs converted to Christianity as they didn't get love from community

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in an interview, had justified that Sikhs who have converted to Christianity in Punjab had done so because they did not get love from the Sikh community.

Condemning the alleged statement by Channi, he said that it is shameful and has been made with the objective of attracting a section of vote bank.

"In an interview, Punjab CM Channi has justified that those (Sikhs) who have converted to Christianity in Punjab had done so because they didn't receive love from (the Sikh community). It is sad and unfortunate that the CM is saying this in order to gain a section of vote bank. This statement is shameful," he said.

Earlier today, he tweeted, "What can be more painful and shameful for the Sikhs of Punjab than the fact that their own Sikh Chief Minister is justifying the conversion."

"Charanjit Singh Channi Ji is saying, 'If there is no mutual love in Sikhism, then it is permissible for people to become Christians' which indicates that he too has probably converted to Christianity," Sirsa added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor