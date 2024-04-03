BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer for Past 6 Month, Says ‘Not Be Able To Do Anything During the Lok Sabha Elections’

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday, April 3, announced that he will not be able to contribute in upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 since he is suffering from cancer for the last six months.

BJP Leader in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, " I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party."

Sushil Kumar Modi Tweet:



पिछले 6 माह से कैंसर से संघर्ष कर रहा हूँ । अब लगा कि लोगों को बताने का समय आ गया है । लोक सभा चुनाव में कुछ कर नहीं पाऊँगा ।

PM को सब कुछ बता दिया है ।

देश, बिहार और पार्टी का सदा आभार और सदैव समर्पित | — Sushil Kumar Modi (मोदी का परिवार ) (@SushilModi) April 3, 2024

Sushil Modi is a prominent figure in Bihar politics, known as a key leader of the BJP in the state. He held the positions of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of the Bihar Government continuously from 2005 to 2013. Following Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA, he resumed his role as Deputy CM.

Sushil Modi began his political journey as a student leader at Patna University, where he served as the General Secretary of the PU Students Union in 1973. He played a pivotal role in leading the Bihar student movement in 1974. During the JP movement and Emergency, he was arrested on five occasions. He challenged the constitutional validity of MISA in the Supreme Court, leading to the declaration of Section 9 of MISA as unconstitutional.

The announcement comes amid speculation over his contribution to the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 polls in Bihar. The 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will go on polls in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The counting of votes will be counted on June 4.