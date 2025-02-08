BJP leaders in Bihar celebrate party's victory in Delhi Assembly polls

Patna, Feb 8 The Bihar unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday celebrated the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

Celebrations broke out as soon as it became clear that the BJP was all set to return to power in Delhi after 27 years, with elated and excited party leaders and workers applying colours on each other's faces.

Jubilant supporters gathered at the BJP state headquarters in Patna, expressing their enthusiasm over the party's electoral success in Delhi.

At the BJP office here, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Health Minister Mangal Pandey joined party workers in the celebrations.

Holding the BJP flag, they were seen dancing with workers, symbolising the party’s resurgence in Delhi. The event witnessed a significant turnout, including a large number of women party workers.

Mahila Morcha President and Rajya Sabha MP Dharmshila Gupta actively participated in the celebrations, adding to the excitement.

Addressing mediapersons in Patna, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary emphasised that the victory in Delhi reflects public trust in the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He encouraged party workers to carry forward this enthusiasm into Bihar’s upcoming elections, ensuring a strong performance for the party.

Choudhary credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that the people of Delhi have given a strong mandate against the anti-people policies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"After 27 years, we are going to form the government in Delhi. This is the victory of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” said Choudhary.

He further pointed out that the Purvanchali voters in Delhi played a crucial role in the BJP’s victory, as they were angry with Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's "derogatory remarks" about them.

“The way Kejriwal made statements about Purvanchalis, they decided to bid him farewell in the election,” Choudhary added.

Bihar unit BJP president and state Revenue and Land Reforms Minister, Dilip Jaiswal, extended his congratulations to the people and BJP workers in Delhi, calling it a victory of Modi’s guarantee over Kejriwal’s governance failures.

"We have won in Delhi, and now it is Bihar’s turn. Delhi’s victory is a result of the people’s faith in PM Narendra Modi. The arrogant leadership and bad governance in Delhi have come to an end,” said Jaiswal.

He also accused Kejriwal of abandoning Purvanchalis during the Covid-19 crisis, referring to the mass exodus of migrant workers from Delhi during the lockdown.

"During the Covid period, when people needed government support, Kejriwal stuffed Purvanchalis into buses and threw them out of Delhi. Today’s mandate is a stamp of faith in the NDA and a rejection of nepotistic and corrupt parties,” he asserted.

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, BJP leaders in the state are viewing Delhi’s victory as a momentum booster for their campaign in the state.

The party has been working on strategies to carry this wave of success to Bihar, aiming for a strong electoral performance.

