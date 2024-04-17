BJP-led govt never discriminated in delivery of welfare schemes: PM Modi

Guwahati, April 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the BJP-led government has never discriminated in the distribution of welfare measures to the beneficiaries.

Addressing a huge public gathering in Assam's Nalbari district, PM Modi said, “Whether it is free ration distribution or the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, benefits have been passed to the people without any discrimination.”

He also promised to install solar panels in households to make electricity free in the country.

“We have taken the initiative to install solar power cells on the rooftops of houses. It will not only make your electricity bill zero; in the future, when you buy electric vehicles, the travel cost on the road will also become zero," PM Modi said, adding that in this ambitious scheme, there will be no discrimination at all under the BJP rule.

The Prime Minister also promised that senior citizens, who have attained 70 years of age, can avail of free treatment through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the coming days.

“I want to tell everybody that Modi will take responsibility for the treatment of the elderly, irrespective of their family background. Every family, whether they are poor, servicemen, or upper-class people, will be eligible to avail of the free treatment scheme of the government. I am going to do this big work, and yes, there will be no discrimination here also,” he said.

PM Modi also attacked the Congress party and alleged that the opposition-led erstwhile governments were responsible for the earlier situation in the northeast.

“Congress has a separatist agenda for the northeast, whereas Modi has kept this region close to his heart,” he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the development initiatives of the ruling dispensation. He said, “Earlier, there were no roads in Assam, while in the last 10 years, more than 2,500 km of national highways have been built in the state. At least 2000 km of roads are being constructed in Darang, Udalguri, Korajhar, etc., areas.”

PM Modi mentioned the Central government’s Lakhpati Didi scheme. He said, “We have pledged to make three crore women in the country as Lakhpati Didis. We shall make them drone pilots, and women from Assam will take advantage of this initiative.”

The Prime Minister also asserted that the BJP government’s decision to scrap triple talaq has benefited the Muslim society in Assam.

“As we have removed the triple talaq by law, along with my Muslim sisters, their other members of the family are also relieved after this decision,” he said.

PM Modi also mentioned that he has devoted every moment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of this country. He said, “That is why I say 24 x 7 for 2047.”

The Prime Minister also warned people that voting for Congress does not mean that the opposition can form the government at the Centre, but support and vote for the BJP will make India a developed country in the world.

