BJP Likely to Appoint New President by February 2025 Replacing JP Nadda, Sources Confirm

The new president of the BJP is expected to be elected by the end of February 2025. According to party sources, the ongoing organizational elections are on track to complete polling in over half of its state units by mid-January, which will initiate the process for electing a new national president.

A senior leader noted that the terms of nearly 60 percent of the BJP's state unit presidents have expired, and replacements are anticipated by mid-January. The BJP's constitution requires that organizational polls be completed in at least half of its state units before the national president election can begin.

"We expect a new BJP president to take charge by the end of February," the official stated. When asked if the new president might be a current Union minister, he indicated that the candidate could come from either the government or the organization, emphasizing that no decisions have been finalized.

Nadda, who is also the Union health minister, became the party's national president in February 2020. Although the presidential term is three years, he received an extension due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is aiming for a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.