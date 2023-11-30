BJP likely to topple Congress govt in Rajasthan predicts exit poll

Today marks the conclusion of a rigorous election season with voting taking place in Telangana, one of the five states that underwent polls this month. Mizoram and Chhattisgarh were the initial states to go to polls in the last round of assembly elections before the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year. The first phase of the two-phase Chhattisgarh assembly elections coincided with the Mizoram assembly elections on November 7, and the second phase aligned with the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on November 17. Rajasthan assembly elections took place in a single phase on November 25.

The BJP is predicted to take the lead in Rajasthan with a projected 104 seats, as per CVoter exit polls survey. The Congress, on the other hand, is expected to secure 81 seats. The remaining 14 seats are anticipated to be claimed by other parties. Jan Ki Baat predicts BJP will return to power after five years in Rajasthan and may get 100-122 seats and Congress' number will remain between 62-85 seats.

Polstrat anticipates a strong showing by the BJP in the Rajasthan assembly elections, forecasting them to secure 100-110 seats. The Congress, closely trailing, is predicted to win 90-100 seats, indicating a tightly contested battle.