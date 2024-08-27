BJP Mahila Morcha stages protest over rise in crime in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 27 BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha President Jai Inder Kaur, accompanied by hundreds of activists, led a protest against the Punjab government here on Tuesday, expressing concern over the alarming rise in crimes and deteriorating law and order in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Kaur highlighted the surge in murders, daylight attacks, and crimes against women, which have shattered public confidence in the government's ability to maintain law and order.

She slammed the government's inaction and demanded proactive measures to restore safety and security. The protest was sparked by a recent brutal attack in Amritsar, where an NRI was shot multiple times in his home.

Kaur questioned the government's priorities, urging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take concrete steps to address the rising crimes. She also slammed the government for spending resources on fake advertisements and election campaigns in Haryana while neglecting the state’s law and order situation.

“Punjab is turning into a jungle raj under the AAP government, and it's time for the Chief Minister to take responsibility,” she said.

After the protest, a memorandum was submitted to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Khushpreet Kaur, to be forwarded to Chief Minister Mann.

The memorandum demands immediate action to restore public faith in the government's ability to maintain law and order, ensuring safety and security for all citizens.

With the acceptance of the memorandum, Kaur and the BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha team urged the Chief Minister to take swift and decisive action to address the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

Warning the government, Kaur said: “If the government fails to take concrete action to address the rising crimes and restore law and order, the Mahila Morcha will be forced to hold protests against the Chief Minister all over Punjab, demanding his resignation and accountability for the safety and security of the citizens.”

