BJP making threatening statements against Rahul Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Sep 20 Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said that the BJP is making threatening statements against Rahul Gandhi and demanded legal action against their (BJP) leaders.

"Legal action should be taken against those BJP leaders who are making threatening statements against Rahul Gandhi. These leaders should also apologise for their act,” he said.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu had called Rahul Gandhi a “terrorist” on September 15, adding that “'Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian. He does not even love India.”

Pilot said that the Union government has failed on every front. "BJP leaders are making baseless and threatening statements against Rahul Gandhi to hide their failure. The people of the country will answer the indecent and baseless statements of the BJP leaders and will make the Congress win the Assembly elections of J&K and Haryana.

He said that the statements made by the BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi cannot be condemned enough and the fact that the top leaders of the BJP have not given any denial or reaction to their statements shows that they have full support behind it.

He said that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives to protect the unity and integrity of the country.

“Calling their grandson, Rahul Gandhi a terrorist shows their petty mentality and low-level politics. The use of such low-level language by people holding constitutional posts is condemnable. These people are using such indecent language to spoil the atmosphere of the country.”

He further accused the BJP leaders of making newer excuses each day to divert the attention of the public from real issues.

"Now these people are talking about the 'One Nation, One Election'. Those who cannot conduct simultaneous elections in four states, how will they conduct simultaneous elections in the entire country? The top leaders of BJP should apologise to the people of the country for the baseless statements made by their leaders and ministers," he added.

