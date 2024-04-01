BJP Manifesto Meeting: Bhartiya Janta Party Bigwigs To Hold Crucial Meet Today in Delhi (Watch Video)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced the Election Manifesto Committee for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The 27-member committee will be headed by defence minister and former BJP chief Rajnath Singh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be convenors and co-convenors, respectively. The committee members also include Anil Anthony, son of Congress leader A K Anthony and Tariq Mansoor, the former VC of Aligarh Muslim University. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ex Rajasthan chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are also part of the committee.

#WATCH | Delhi: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrive at Delhi Airport to attend the BJP Election Manifesto committee meeting at the BJP headquarters. pic.twitter.com/kdMyM9ITb3 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

Today the panel will hold their first meeting at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were spotted at Delhi Airport in the morning today. The party is currently gathering suggestions from various groups. Last month, Nadda, launched “Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee” video vans, which are travelling across the country to collect public input on the contents of its manifesto. The ruling NDA government, led by the BJP, is aiming for a third consecutive term, with an alliance goal of securing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha to form the next government in the world’s largest democracy. All eyes are on two major political alliances: the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc includes parties such as the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and others, while the NDA is made up of parties like the BJP, PMK, JD(U), TDP, and others.