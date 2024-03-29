'Yeh Ghar Modi ka Parivar': Raj BJP prepares for massive campaign

Jaipur, March 29 The BJP in Rajasthan has directed its workers to contact each house on April 6, the party's foundation day, to carry forward the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign.

"The BJP leadership has decided to implement the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign on ground and has directed its workers to take BJP stickers and flags to each house in each booth on this day. The aim is to take the message of PM Modi to each family and to strengthen and extend the ‘Modi ka Parivar’," BJP Vice President Narayan Panchariya told IANS.

"In each booth in the city, around 200 families live...so around 200 flags and stickers will be sent to these houses. They can put up these on April 6," he said.

"The idea is to give the message of 'Yeh Ghar, Modi Ka Parivar’. We will ask the residents questions like -- how much do you love PM Modi? Do you feel like a member of the Modi family? If they say yes, then the stickers and flags will be pasted and hoisted on their houses. We have ordered stickers to be pasted on scooters and cars as well," he added.

"We have around 52,000 booths in the state and have deputed our workers accordingly so that this campaign reaches each family in every house," he said.

"Lakhs of stickers have been ordered for April 6. So for each booth a maximum of 500 stickers have been ordered for a city," the BJP leader said, adding that the campaign will be run across the nation.

He said the voter list will go to booth president and surveys will be done simultaneously to know the feedback on PM Modi policies. On April 6, this campaign will be taken across the nation and all party workers will be engaged in the programme, said Narayan Panchariya.

Speaking on a query that Congress is launching its manifesto from Jaipur in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on April 6, he said, “Let them carry on with their work in Jaipur city. But we will reach out to every booth in every village to strengthen and extend 'Modi ka Parivar.”

