BJP manifesto stamps failures of its own government: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Sep 19 Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday said the BJP manifesto has stamped failures of its own government.

He stated the BJP, which could not fulfil its promises made in 2014 and 2019, has made new slogans in 2024 to mislead the public, but now the truth of the government has been exposed in front of the public.

Hooda told the media that 20 promises have been made by the BJP in its manifesto released in Rohtak on Thursday.

He said the BJP remembered Laado Laxmi Yojana after 10 years because Congress had announced to give Rs 2,000 per month to women in its seven guarantees just a day before.

“That is why the BJP has announced Rs 2,100 following the Congress manifesto. The BJP had also announced to give Rs 9,000 allowance to unemployed youth in 2014, but this promise wasn’t fulfilled,” the Leader of Opposition said.

He said the BJP did not build a single IMT in 10 years but is announcing to build 10 industrial cities in future.

“This is a ridiculous announcement like the promise of the smart city because six IMTs were built in Haryana during the Congress government. The BJP did not develop a single industrial area in 10 years, nor did it try to expand the already established IMTs,” Hooda said.

He also raised questions on Ayushman Yojana announced by the BJP and said the BJP has put its own scheme on hold.

“Due to pending hospital bills of Rs 300 crore, treatment of patients was stopped. This government put the lives of thousands of patients at risk.”

He said the Congress has announced a scheme of free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.

“The Congress has already implemented this scheme in Rajasthan, which is running successfully,” he said.

Hooda pointed out that the BJP had similarly also made a false promise of giving minimum support price (MSP) for all crops.

“The BJP is in power in the state and at the Centre for 10 years. Still, every time, in every season, farmers had to come out on the streets for the MSP. If the BJP is ready to give MSP, then why is it afraid of making a law for it? The Congress has announced to make a law for MSP guarantee,” he said.

The Congress led by Hooda was at the helm of the state for two consecutive terms till 2014.

With the slogan “Haryana non-stop”, BJP national President J.P. Nadda promised a cash incentive of Rs 2,100 per month for women, continuation of the MSP on all 24 crops, government job guarantee for all Agniveers retiring from the Indian Army and two lakh jobs for the youths, besides cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 and scooter for girl students in rural areas.

Releasing the party’s 20-point manifesto named ‘Sankalp Patra’ (commitment document) in Rohtak, Union Minister Nadda said, “For the Congress, this document (manifesto) is just a formality. For them, this document is just to fulfil a ritual and for them, this document is to cheat the people. For us, it’s a commitment document.”

“What was the image of Haryana 10 years ago? The image of Haryana was that of getting jobs on the ‘kharchi-parchi’ (corruption-favouritism) system. Haryana was known for land scams, acquiring land of farmers, change of land use...For us ‘Sankalp Patra’ is a sacrosanct document. We are serving Haryana non-stop.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s manifesto was released a day after the state's main Opposition, the Congress, released seven guarantees that it will fulfil if it comes to power in Haryana, which include Rs 2,000 monthly payment to women in the state and houses for everyone.

The BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of wins in the state under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, a non-Jat but OBC leader.

The last election was fought under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, who was at the helm for nearly nine-and-a-half years till March 2024, paving the way for the next Chief Minister.

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5 with the ballot count on October 8.

--IANS

