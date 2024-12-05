BJP MLA accuses Cong of supporting 'anti-India' elements

Kolkata, Dec 5 BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of working with "anti-India" elements instead of supporting the nation's interests.

Her remarks came in the backdrop of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's call for unity in countering forces undermining India's sovereignty.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar stated, "We cannot allow the largest democracy to be made dysfunctional by a deep state anywhere else. This House should be united in neutralising any trend or initiative that is pernicious and dangerous to our sovereignty."

The BJP has also raised concerns over the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) reports and foreign interference and accused the Congress of having links to it.

Reacting to these developments, Paul supported Dhankhar's remarks, calling them "absolutely relevant."

She accused the Congress of betraying the nation since Independence, pointing specifically to the creation of the Waqf Board.

"The country was divided on the basis of religion, with the creation of the Waqf Board. Muslims went to Pakistan, while Hindus and other communities stayed here. After that, what was the need for the Waqf Board?" she asked.

Paul slammed the Congress for allegedly distorting historical narratives during its tenure.

She alleged, "We were taught the wrong history. Babur, Aurangzeb, and Shah Jahan were shown as great, while leaders like Chandragupta Maurya, Shivaji, and Rani Padmini were sidelined. Even leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee were not given due recognition."

Paul accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi of aligning with anti-India individuals like US businessman and investor George Soros.

"They go to America, talk against India, and sit with people like George Soros to do anti-India work. Instead of supporting India, they actively undermine it," she alleged.

Turning her attention to the Opposition bloc INDIA, Paul claimed that leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi aimed to seize power in 2024 but are now resorting to creating disturbances after defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

"They had hoped to form the government in 2024, but it would have been chaotic to see them fight among themselves for the Prime Minister's chair. Now, knowing they have no chance, they are disturbing India again," she claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor