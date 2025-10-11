BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav resigns from party, cites 'humiliation'

Patna, Oct 11 Just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Mishrilal Yadav, the BJP's MLA from Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga district, has resigned from the party.

Yadav, a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), said he was leaving the BJP due to continuous "humiliation" and the party's "arrogant" attitude towards backward community leaders.

"We felt humiliated while in the BJP. We were tortured within the party, and our self-respect was not protected," Yadav said.

"I won the 2020 election from a seat where no NDA MLA had won in the past 30 years, yet the party still refused to respect me," he said.

Yadav alleged that the BJP no longer functions as a cadre-based organisation.

"Today, only sycophants are heard in the BJP. Honest and hardworking leaders are side-lined. The party has deviated from its original path and has become intoxicated with power," he said.

While Yadav did not immediately clarify his next political move, he hinted at joining a "secular party".

"I am a secular-minded person, so I may join a secular party. But for now, I can say I will contest the Alinagar seat and win again," he said.

He also indicated that his son, who has served as a district head for the past decade, may contest the upcoming elections, though he did not specify under which party's banner.

Mishrilal Yadav's political journey has been eventful. He won the 2020 Assembly election from Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), which at that time was part of the NDA alliance.

Following the VIP's split in 2022, three of its four MLAs, including Yadav, joined the BJP.

Although he initially remained loyal to the party, recent months saw growing friction.

Yadav was reportedly seen with RJD leaders in recent weeks, fuelling speculation about his defection, a speculation he had earlier dismissed.

However, after being denied a ticket, his discontent became public, culminating in his resignation.

