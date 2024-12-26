BJP MLA N Munirathna Naidu Attacked with Acid Filled Egg in Bengaluru; Karnataka Police Registers FIR

BJP MLA N. Munirathna Naidu was targeted in an egg attack in Bengaluru on Wednesday, an incident he attributed to Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and his brother, former Congress MP D. K. Suresh. Munirathna, who had arrived in Laxmidevinagar of RR Nagar Constituency to attend an event marking the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, alleged that the attack was orchestrated to further the political ambitions of local Congress leader Kusuma Hanumantarayappa, who had lost to Munirathna in the last Assembly elections.

According to sources, stones were also thrown at his vehicle during the incident. Munirathna described the attack as an "acid attack," claiming that the egg had been filled with acid before being thrown at him.

Munirathna, who was recently released on bail after being arrested in connection with a rape and honey-trapping case, also faced serious allegations related to the abuse of power and involvement in criminal activities. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently investigating the multiple charges against him, including accusations of sexual assault, honey-trapping, and other criminal offenses.

The MLA's opponents, including D. K. Suresh, have alleged that Munirathna was engaged in malicious activities, with accusations ranging from attempting to infect political adversaries with HIV to coercing women into illegal schemes. The SIT had previously conducted raids at Munirathna's residence and several other locations related to the case.