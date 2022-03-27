BJP MLA Ramesh Tawadkar files nomination for post of Speaker in presence of Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant accompanied Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Tawadkar as he filed nomination for the Speaker's post in Goa Legislative Assembly.

Ramesh Tawadkar is a BJP MLA from Canacona city in Goa.

On the other hand, Goa Police, in a press note, informed today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on March 28 to attend the swearing-in ceremony function at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Taleigao.

In the Assembly polls held on February 14, results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House, though it attained a comfortable majority after some Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extended support.

With this victory, the ruling party is entitled to nominate the Speaker of its choice.

