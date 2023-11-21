BJP MLAs get assignments in party’s frontal units

Lucknow, Nov 21 The BJP in Uttar Pradesh has delegated key responsibilities to the party’s MLAs and functionaries, tasking many of them with specific assignments in frontal wings while announcing new district and regional incharges, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party’s General Secretary and MLA Subhash Yaduvansh would be incharge of western UP, while another key General Secretary Amar Pal Maurya has been tasked with Kashi region.

The responsibility of the Gorakhpur region has been given to party General Secretary Govind Narain Shukla while General Secretary Sanjay Rai has been made in-charge of Awadh region.

Another General Secretary, Anoop Gupta would be the new incharge of the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region. State Vice President Santosh Singh has been given the responsibility of Braj region.

The BJP also has new incharges for all 98 organisational districts, mostly OBCs and Dalits.

The party has entrusted its state functionaries like state Secretaries Chandramohan, Shiv Bhushan and others with the job.

“We will have coordination committees in each LS and within that LS, in each Assembly segment, too, for better management,” UP BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary said.

The party’s Noida MLA and state Vice President Pankaj Singh has been made new incharge of the party’s youth wing in the state while the BJP state Secretary Archana Mishra and former minister and lawmaker Suresh Pasi have been named as co-incharges.

