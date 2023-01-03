BJP moves Calcutta HC over corruption in PMAY implementation in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 3 A senior BJP leader in West Bengal on Tuesday approached the Calcutta High Court over alleged rampant corruption in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state.

In the PIL filed at the division bench Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, the BJP's Purulia district president, Vivek Ranga has appealed for immediate stay on disbursements under the scheme.

In the PIL, Ranga has also demanded a proper and thorough probe in the matter.

"The money disbursed by the Union government on this count are not reaching the actual persons they are meant for. Many non- eligible candidates have been enlisted as beneficiaries," he alleged on Tuesday.

The matter might come up for hearing anytime this week.

According to legal experts, generally in a PIL in such matters, the bench asks the state government to file their arguments in the matter in the form affidavit.

The bench can also ask the state government to submit the list and details of the beneficiaries under the scheme.

Of late there had been several cases of protest demonstrations by opposition parties in different pockets of West Bengal over the alleged irregularities in the PMAY scheme.

It has been alleged that in the beneficiary list there are names of those, already owning houses, two-wheelers or four- wheelers have been enlisted.

It has also been alleged that people who had already been beneficiaries in similar government-sponsored housing schemes also managed to get their names enlisted under the PMAY scheme.

According to state government statistics, till December 31, 2022, there had been 10,19,000 applications for the PMAY scheme in West Bengal as against the target of 11,36,000 set by the state government.

The last date on this count has expired.

