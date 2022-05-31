BJP MP Jugal Thakor slams AAP for defaming ED over Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's arrest

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Jugar Thakor Lokhandwala on Monday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain alleged that the investigation agency is being used as a 'political tool' after he got arrested by ED in money laundering case.

BJP MP said that Aam Aadmi Party or Congress Party deliberately make such allegations against ED.

Speaking to ANI, Thakor said, "Be it Aam Aadmi Party or Congress Party or other political parties that deliberately make such allegations against ED, a body which is neutral, it is a serious matter because they deliberately create propaganda and defame the ED."

"I want to say that keeping in mind the constitution of the country, the ED is doing its work, let it work, this is your political stunt. It is not going to work, the people of the country know everything," BJP MP added.

Earlier on Monday, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe against him.

Jain has been arrested in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, according to ED officials.

The ED filed a money laundering case against the AAP minister based on an FIR filed by the CBI in August 2017 against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor