BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi Injured in Parliament Premises, Claims 'Rahul Gandhi Pushed an MP Who Fell on Me' (Watch Video)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi has made a big allegation against the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi has said that due to Rahul Gandhi's push, an MP fell on hime in the Parliament and suffered a head injury.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi says, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows Pratap Chandra Sarangi has been taken in a wheelchair while his collogue has kept cloth to stop the blood. When reporters asked a BJP MP how the incident happened, he said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed a man and he fell on me." He further asserted when a reporter asked where, "When i was standing on the staircase of the parliament," he added. Other behind him shouts, "let him go" and he has been taken into the ambulance.

MPs of the INDIA bloc and BJP came to face at the Parliament premises earlier today while carrying out their respective protests over Dr BR Ambedkar. Opposition MPs are demanding an apology and resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha. While, BJP MPs are alleging that the Congress party has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji."

Rahul Gandhi rejected the allegations and said that the BJP MPs stopped and pushed him from entering the Parliament premises. Gandhi said, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji."