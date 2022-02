BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hails Budget, says 'it's booster shot'

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022-23 calling it a booster shot for the economy and good for the common man.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said, "This is a very good budget for the common man with an increase of 35 per cent in infrastructure, to automatically accelerate the economy. It's a booster shot that will pace up manufacturing in the country, keeping the country's money in the country."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha.

While presenting the Budget in the Lower House, the Finance Minister said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies. She also said that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over the next 25 years.

The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

