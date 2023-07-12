BJP names Ananta Maharaj, two others as candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the candidates from Gujarat and West Bengal for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held on July 24.

BJP announced the candidatures of Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai (from Gujarat), Kesrivevsinh Zala (from Gujarat) and Ananta Maharaj (from West Bengal) for the forthcoming election to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar filed his nomination papers in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile on Monday, Trinamool Congress announced Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale will be its nominees for the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha.

"We take great pleasure in announcing the candidatures of Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik, and Saket Gokhle for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all," the party said in a tweet.

The party has dropped Sushmita Dev and Shanti Chhetri who are due to retire. Gokhale is a Trinamool Congress spokesperson.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier announced the schedule for the election across 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal to be held on July 24.

Ten members from these states are set to retire in July and August. EC had said July 13 is the last date to file nominations for the vacant RS seats.

The votes will be counted at 5 PM on July 24.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat will go to polls as Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya, Lokhandwala Jugalsinh Mathurji, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Krishnaswamy will retire on August 18, an official statement earlier said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor