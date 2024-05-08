BJP names three more candidates for LS polls in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 8 The BJP on Wednesday released a fresh list of three candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Punjab to be held on June 1.

As per the list, the BJP has fielded Arvind Khanna from Sangrur, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur, and Subhash Sharma from Anandpur Sahib.

Khanna was the Congress MLA from Sangrur from 2002 to 2007, and from Dhuri between 2012 and 2014. He switched sides to the BJP in January 2022.

Former Cabinet minister Sodhi, a special invitee to the BJP national executive, is also a Congress turncoat.

Sodhi was elected as MLA from Ferozepur’s Guru Har Sahai in 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017 and was previously the chief whip of the Congress Legislative Party in Punjab.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

