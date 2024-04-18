BJP nominates Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri Sindhudurg LS seat

Mumbai, April 18 The BJP has nominated Union Minister Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra's Konkan region, thus ending the suspense.

Rane's nomination was declared a day ahead of the last date of nomination which falls on April 19. The polling is slated for May 7.

He is pitted against the Shiv Sena UBT nominee and sitting MP, Vinayak Raut.

incidentally, CM Eknath Shinde, who is the chief leader of Shiv Sena, had staked the party's claim but could not get it.

Shiv Sena Minister Uday Samant's brother Kiran Samant, who had started a campaign and stepped up outreach with voters in the last six months, was keen to contest the seat.

Rane's term in the Rajya Sabha had ended recently as he was not renominated again though he was tipped off for candidature in the Lok Sabha polls from Ratnagiri Sindhudurg.

He had already held party meetings in the constituency and visited almost six Assembly segments. Rane is expected to seek votes riding on the Modi wave and also on the MahaYuti's strength in the Konkan region.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena UBT nominee Vinayak Raut, whose nomination was announced a couple of days ago, had completed at least two rounds of outreach with voters in the absence of the declaration of the MahaYuti nominee.

