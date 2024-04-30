BJP nominee from Gurugram Rao Inderjit Singh reveals jump in assets, income

Gurugram, April 30 The affidavit filed by BJP candidate from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, Rao Inderjit Singh, shows his assets increased by about Rs 16 crore in the last five years while his annual income jumped by Rs 23 lakh during the period.

In 2019, his total movable and immovable assets were valued at around Rs 42 crore, which has increased to Rs 58,5,92,921 now. His annual income has increased from Rs 1,58,8,540 in 2019 to Rs 1,81,25,800 now.

Singh owns two cars -- a 2015 model Innova and a 2019 model Camry.

The annual income of Singh's wife Shakuntla Yadav is Rs 39,16,310. As per the affidavit, Singh has Rs 2,84,500 cash in hand while his wife has Rs 1,38,300 in cash.

Singh does not have any gold, while his wife has 700 gm gold jewellery worth Rs 43,59,600 and diamond jewellery worth Rs 4,63,500.

Singh also has agricultural land worth Rs 7,46,41,875, non-agricultural land worth Rs 2,20,58,000, commercial land worth Rs 4.80 crore and residential land worth Rs 34,85,99,875.

Singh's debt has increased by more than Rs 7 crore in the last five years. At present, he has a debt of Rs 10,11,88,000, which was Rs 3 crore five years ago.

Also, Rs 16,69,91,213 has been deposited in different bank accounts of Singh, who has shares worth Rs 40,82,700 besides stakes in other companies.

The INLD and the Congress are yet to declare their candidates for the Gurugram seat, while the JJP has fielded rapper Rahul Yadav alias Fazzailpuria.

