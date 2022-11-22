BJP out to make tribals homeless, and industralists friends, Rahul slams BJP during election campaign in Rajkot

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit the Assembly poll hustings in Gujarat and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of drawing up plans to displace adivasis who are the “first owners of the country” by handing over forests to industrialists.Addressing an election rally in Rajkot, he said while watchmen (posted at the bridge collapse site) were arrested and jailed, no action was taken against the “real culprits” because they are linked to BJP.

The Congress MP took a break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which on Sunday wound up its Maharashtra leg, and travelled to Gujarat to hit the campaign trail. Gandhi said his 3,570-km yatra, which started from Tamil Nadu on September 7, was for the unity of the country and during the cross-country foot march he felt the pain of farmers, youth and people from the tribal community after listening to their problems."They (BJP) call you 'vanvasi' (forest dwellers). They do not say you are the first owners of India, but that you live in the jungles. Do you see the difference? It means they do not want you to live in cities, see your children becoming engineers, doctors, learn to fly planes, speak English," he said at the rally at tribal-dominated Mahuva.


