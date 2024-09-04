BJP planning more protests against K’taka govt: Union Minister

New Delhi, Sep 4 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the BJP has decided to intensify its protests by organising another padayatra (foot march) against the Karnataka government over alleged corruption.

“Our fight against cases like the multi-crore Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) cases will not stop,” the Union Minister said.

He added that the decision regarding the next round of protests will be taken by the BJP President and the Home Minister.

“The next padayatra will be held under the leadership of all state leaders. The BJP’s fight against the corruption of the state government is moving in the right direction. There is no dissent within the party,” he said.

He also clarified that there is no need to categorise the BJP's protests as the “first padayatra” or the “second padayatra.”

He said why Congress remained silent for eight years if they claim that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy committed corruption.

He pointed out that the case against Kumaraswamy dates back to 2005-06. “From 2013 to 2018, when the Congress was in power and Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, they did nothing. In 2018, Congress formed the government by joining hands with Kumaraswamy,” he said.

He added that even during that one-and-a-half year of coalition governance and later also, Congress stayed silent.

“As soon as the Governor granted permission for an investigation against Siddaramaiah, Congress has suddenly started making allegations,” he said.

BJP had staged a week-long protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru city, the home town of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemning his alleged role in the MUDA and Tribal Welfare Development Board case.

