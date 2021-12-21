BJP plans activities for Atal Vajpayee's Jayanti, asks workers to help people at ground level during parliamentary party meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its parliamentary party meeting at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday planned to hold various activities on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan informed that the Ministry of Women and Child Development has been asked to hold a 'Healthy girl child competition' to mark the day.

"Presently, 7 crore girls are associated with anganwadi. There are about 13 crore girls across the country. Special efforts need to be made to connect the remaining 6 crore," the minster said when asked about the decisions taken in the meeting.

The parliamentary party meeting was chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers of the BJP-led government and other MPs participated.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju apprised the Parliamentary Party on what is the reason for the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill and what is its need.

BJP sources toldthat in today's parliamentary party meeting, special emphasis was laid on the participation of all BJP workers across the country in "Sashakt mandal-sakriya booths," so that the problems of maximum number of people can be resolved at ground level.

The party sources informed that BJP workers have been asked to develop rural areas and help women in empowering them.

Apart from this, Nadda asked everyone to read 'Kamal Sandesh', BJP's national magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor