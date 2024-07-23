BJP President J P Nadda Appoints Pradeep Bhandari as National Spokesperson of Party

The BJP has appointed Pradeep Bhandari a journalist and head of the psephology firm 'Jan Ki Baat' as its new national spokesperson. The appointment, made by the party's national president, J.P. Nadda, was announced in a letter issued by National General Secretary Arun Singh. The letter stated that the appointment is effective immediately.

BJP chief JP Nadda appoints Pradeep Bhandari as a national spokesperson of the party. pic.twitter.com/tB41E8k7L5 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

Bhandari brings extensive experience in journalism, having worked with various media channels and regularly conducting election surveys. His expertise is expected to bolster the party's communication strategy. With this new role, Bhandari joins the ranks of 30 national spokespersons for the BJP. The team is currently led by Anil Baluni, a Lok Sabha MP.