BJP President JP Nadda joins Christmas celebrations with NE residents in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 25 Bharatiya Janata Party National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday joined Christmas celebrations in Delhi and reminded people about the teachings of Jesus Christ that inspire to work for the betterment of humanity and the welfare of all, a party leader said.

Addressing the believers at an event held at Christian Higher Secondary School in New Delhi today, organised by the Mao Naga Christian Fellowship Delhi (MNCFD), Nadda said the festival is a time to remember the teachings of Jesus Christ, which promote love, compassion and service to humanity.

He said that it is heartening to be part of such a warm and joyful gathering. The event was organised by MNCFD - an organisation of Christians from North East India residing in Delhi — at a church located at Rajpur Road, Civil Lines.

Nadda also highlighted the 'Act East' policy's impact in the North East, mentioning developments in connectivity and a new medical college in Nagaland.

He urged the public to work towards the betterment of humanity, inspired by the teachings of Jesus Christ.

A predominantly Naga community from Manipur and some from Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh attends the church.

BJP National Secretary and National Spokesperson Anil K Antony, Delhi BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva and Chairman of Bharatiya Christian Manch and National Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan were also present at the event.

The celebration witnessed participation from members of the Christian community, reflecting the spirit of harmony, unity and mutual respect on the festive occasion.

Senior Pastor from Mao Naga Baptist Church, Delhi Hepuni Kayina, Senior Chaplain from Mao Naga Christian Fellowship (Interdenominational Church), Pf. Kollo, Catechist Priest from Mao Naga Catholic Community (New Delhi), Daniel, Chairman of Mao Naga Christian Fellowship, Delhi Ashuhrii Pukheni and Associate Pastor and Convenor of Christmas Celebration 2025 L. Kholi were present at the Christian Higher Secondary School.

--IANS

