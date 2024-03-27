BJP President JP Nadda Seeks Clarification From Dilip Ghosh Over Remarks on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, has issued a notice seeking clarification from Dilip Ghosh concerning his comments regarding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a letter penned by the BJP, it described Ghosh's remark as "indecent and unparliamentary," asserting that it contradicted the party's ethos and principles. The party expressed strong condemnation towards such remarks and demanded an explanation from Dilip Ghosh regarding the matter.

BJP President JP Nadda issued a notice seeking clarification from Dilip Ghosh regarding his remarks on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/s841qdMQnV — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

While addressing reporters in Durgapur, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state, and she must identify her own father. When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father, Dilip Ghosh said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India against Ghosh for his comments directed at Banerjee. TMC asserted that the BJP leader breached the Model Code of Conduct by making personal remarks. Referring to the clause within the poll code, which prohibits any political party or candidate from engaging in activities or making statements amounting to an attack on personal life or being malicious or offensive to decency and morality, the ruling party in West Bengal urged the Election Commission to promptly address the matter and take appropriate action against Ghosh.

Ghosh's comments not only cross the boundaries of decency but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women in positions of power, the letter to the poll body read. The remarks by the BJP leader have drawn sharp criticism from the TMC leaders.