BJP President Nadda's Jaipur visit cancelled

Jaipur, Dec 26 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda's two-day visit to Rajasthan's Jaipur has been cancelled, party sources said.

As per the plan, he was scheduled to visit the city on Thursday night. However, now he will be staying in Delhi, BJP workers said.

The BJP President had a crucial meeting scheduled with senior BJP leaders at the state BJP office in Jaipur on Friday noon, which has been cancelled for now.

In this meeting, the party organisation elections and political issues of Rajasthan were to be discussed.

A day before this meeting was scheduled to be held, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had also cancelled a Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday.

State BJP President Madan Rathore on Thursday confirmed that BJP President Nadda's visit to Jaipur was cancelled.

He said that the party had planned to seek benefits for the state with the BJP President's visit and hence had scheduled a meeting at the party headquarters on Friday.

Meanwhile, as a cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday was also cancelled, State Minister Jogaram Patel said, "Many important issues were to be raised in this Cabinet meeting. But due to some reasons, this meeting has been postponed. 'One State One Election', issues of districts and the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination were also to be discussed in this meeting.

"The sub-committee's report has been submitted to CM Sharma regarding the SI recruitment exam. The Law department has also made its recommendation in this matter. Now the Chief Minister has to take the final decision regarding the exam. A decision in this regard can be taken in the upcoming meeting," Minister Patel added.

Meanwhile, speculations about a possible Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan have been making rounds in political circles. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's frequent visits to Delhi and meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have fueled such rumours. Raje's recent meeting with senior BJP leaders in Delhi before returning to Jaipur has added to the buzz.

However, party insiders suggest that a cabinet expansion is unlikely at this time, given the focus on organisational restructuring. The BJP-led government, which completed its first year in office this month, currently has 24 Ministers, leaving room for six more under the constitutional cap of 15 per cent of the 200-member Assembly.

